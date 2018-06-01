Giving Readers Control: Announcing Two New Options in The New York Times iOS App

I visited Cuba in November of 2016. While I was in Havana, Fidel Castro passed away. Footage of his life and favorable testimony played on a loop on the government television for days, but there was very little coverage of the reaction from the outside world.

I was not able to retrieve fresh news using the New York Times native app because my hotel network logged me out every time I attempted to update content, seemingly because the amount of data was too taxing.