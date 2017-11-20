News Newsletter News 

Glenn Thrush, New York Times Reporter, Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Sydney Ember | New York TimesNovember 20, 2017

The New York Times said on Monday that it was suspending Glenn Thrush, one of its most prominent reporters, after he was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior.

The move came after the website Vox published a report containing allegations that Mr. Thrush, who joined The Times to cover the Trump administration in January, had acted inappropriately toward women. Mr. Thrush was a reporter at Politico before coming to The Times.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/glenn-thrush-new-york-times-reporter-accused-of-sexual-misconduct/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *