Global Media Confronts its Own Weinsteins

Since dogged reporting by The New York Times and The New Yorker unearthed decades of sexual abuse and harassment by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a burgeoning scandal has reflected back on the world of journalism itself. Women have come forward with incriminating stories about powerful media figures like Mark Halperin, Leon Wieseltier, and Michael Oreskes—all of whom have lost their jobs as a result—and a “shitty men in media” list has circulated widely in US newsrooms.

