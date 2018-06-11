News Newsletter News 

Global Media Groups: Exempt News Content From Political Ad Policy

Staff | News Media AllianceJune 11, 2018

Seven media organizations representing over 20,000 media publishers and professionals in over 120 countries around the world have come together to express concern over Facebook’s new advertising policy that labels quality news as political advocacy and includes such content in its political ad archive.

Through this most recent attempt to address vulnerabilities on the platform leading up to federal elections in the United States, Facebook will undermine journalism and its role as the fourth estate and legitimize anti-journalism narratives around the world.

