In 2015, following the earthquake in Nepal, Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent and a neurosurgeon, reported that he’d performed life-saving brain surgery on an 8-year-old girl named Salina Dahal. The story, with photos of Salina, was publicized worldwide.