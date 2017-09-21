Google and Facebook Tighten Grip on US Digital Ad Market

It’s no longer news to say that Google and Facebook dominate the US digital ad market. But this year that supremacy is exceeding expectations, according to eMarketer’s latest digital ad spending forecast.

The digital ad ecosystem’s so-called duopoly is now expected to rake in a combined 63.1% of US digital ad investment in 2017, up from eMarketer’s previous prediction that the duo’s total would reach 60.4% in 2017.