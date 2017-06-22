News Newsletter News 

Google and Facebook ‘Will Lose Millions in Ads Over Extremism Fears’

Mark Sweney | The Guardian June 22, 2017
Advertisers will pull hundreds of millions of pounds in spending from Google and Facebook this year over concerns about ads running next to inappropriate content such as extremist sites and fake news.

Sir Martin Sorrell’s GroupM, which buys more than $75bn (£60bn) of advertising space on behalf of clients globally, has slashed its growth prediction for UK digital advertising and has blamed some of the adjustment on an advertiser backlash over the inability of Silicon Valley giants to stop ads appearing around inappropriate content.

