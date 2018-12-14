Google and Publishers Edge Closer to Reaching Common Ground for GDPR Standards
Google and publishers have made progress on discussions around some of the blockages to the adoption of the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation framework, sources close to the situation have claimed.
Major publishers from the U.K. and Germany, agency groups, Google and other ad tech vendors met in London this week to discuss and agree on a compromise on what purposes data processors can use publisher user information for when it comes to serving personalized ads.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: