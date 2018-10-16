News Newsletter News 

Google CEO Says It’s ‘Important for Us to Explore’ Search in China

Nick Statt | The VergeOctober 16, 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai publicly addressed his company’s plans to re-enter the Chinese market with a search and news-oriented product, telling a crowd at Wired’s 25th anniversary summit that such a service would be capable of serving 99 percent of queries. Pichai described the Chinese market as “important for us to explore” given its size and the very high likelihood that it will become the largest and most lucrative internet-using population on the planet.

