There are bad bugs, and there are worse bugs. But until this week, there had never been a bug that killed a social network. Then the Wall Street Journal reported that a glitch had exposed private Google+ profile information to third-party developers between 2015 until earlier this year. A few hours later, the network — which once claimed 135 million users — was dead.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/google-has-a-big-advantage-over-facebook-in-a-crisis/