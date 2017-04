Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/google-is-updating-its-search-to-demote-fake-news/

Google is demoting misleading and offensive content in its search by updating algorithms and offering users new ways to report bad results.

The change follows increased attention to flaws in top search results, including the promotion of fake news — and deliberately misleading or false information formatted to look like news — during the 2016 presidential election.