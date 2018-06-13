Google is Using Facebook Fatigue to Woo Publishers

On any given day, it’s not unlikely for Tom Sly, vp of revenue, national media, at The E.W. Scripps Co., to hop on the phone with one of the company’s many contacts at Google. It could be someone from the ad side who’s helping the local broadcaster improve its programmatic ad yield; comb through its audience to see what its heaviest users are interested in; or make video ads play smoothly on Newsy, Scripps’ OTT news channel.

