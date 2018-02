Local news has never been more important. It’s the bedrock of the news industry, both keeping institutions honest and keeping local communities engaged, informed citizens. But the economics of local news is increasingly challenging, and it can be hard for local newsrooms to devote resources to thinking about new ways of storytelling and connecting to audiences in a mobile-first age.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/google-launches-design-thinking-bootcamps-for-local-news/