Google News Initiative Targets 4,000 Reporters in Australia and New Zealand with Digital Training
The latest Google News Initiative (GNI) effort aims to equip up to 4,000 reporters in Australia and New Zealand with free digital training this year, building on its mission to support local newsrooms.
John Bergin was brought in as project manager for the GNI Training Program at the Walkley Foundation for Journalism in February 2019 to spearhead the scheme. It will start to be rolled out in March.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: