The Poynter Institute, a global leader in journalism, has entered into a partnership with Google News Lab to expand the work of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). The project aims to dramatically increase the searchable output of fact-checkers worldwide, expand fact-checking to new markets and support fact-checking beyond politics, such as in sports, health and science.

