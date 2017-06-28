Google News Launches a Streamlined Redesign That Gives More Prominence to Fact Checking
Like & Share E&P:
Google on Tuesday launched a redesigned desktop version of Google News that introduces a more streamlined design, highlights fact checking, and offers users additional personalization.
Google News’ desktop site is now broken into three main sections: Headlines, which features the day’s top news stories; Local, which allows users to follow news from certain locations; and For You, which contains specific topics a user has said they’re interested in.Read More