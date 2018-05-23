News Newsletter News 

Google Plans to Commit to the IAB’s GDPR Approach

Jessica Davies | DigidayMay 23, 2018

Google will tell publishers how it plans to integrate with the independent industry standard for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation at meetings on May 24 at four of its global offices, including London and New York, according to publisher sources.

Details are still to be worked out on exactly how Google will address some of the more tricky technical integrations that will arise from aligning its own ad tools with the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe’s and IAB Tech Lab’s Transparency & Consent framework.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/google-plans-to-commit-to-the-iabs-gdpr-approach/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *