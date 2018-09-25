Google Plans to Send a Top Executive to Congress After Facing Criticism

Google said Monday that Sundar Pichai, its chief executive, has agreed to testify to Congress this year following Republican lawmakers’ continued criticism that major tech platforms and social media sites are censoring conservatives online.

Pichai agreed to participate in the unscheduled hearing in response to a request from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), who like other Republicans, including President Trump, has blasted Google on grounds that it silences right-leaning news, views and users — and has failed to answer lawmakers’ questions in person.