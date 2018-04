Google is rolling out its subscription tool, Subscribe with Google, on April 24, and it picked newspaper chain McClatchy as its first launch partner, using the opportunity to show its support of local news outlets. The tool will let people subscribe to online publications in a two-click process and highlights in search results content from the publications that people subscribe to.

