Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/google-says-it-wants-to-fund-the-news-not-fake-it/

Under fire from several quarters for an array of accusations ranging from monopolistic practices to the dissemination (and even funding) of fake news, plus questionable measurement procedures, Google is hitting back with both defiant words, as well as financial handouts. The Drum sat down with Madhav Chinnappa, Google’s director of strategic relations, news & publishers, to discuss its two year-old Digital News Initiative.