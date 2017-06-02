News Newsletter News 

Google Will Help Publishers Prepare for a Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Next Year

Jack Marshall | Wall Street JournalJune 2, 2017
Google has told publishers it will give them at least six months to prepare for a new ad-blocking tool the company is planning to introduce in its Chrome web browser next year, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

One thought on “Google Will Help Publishers Prepare for a Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Next Year

  • Randy
    June 2, 2017 at 9:24 am
    Hmmm. I bet they have trouble “blocking” adword ads though. Those will have to stay until they can figure out the problem. Try contacting them about it. LOL

    Just the other advertising sources will need to go. Viva la Monopoly Google.

