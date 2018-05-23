News Newsletter News 

GOP Fundraiser Subpoenas AP Over Hacked Emails, Setting Up Legal Showdown

Ben Schreckinger | PoliticoMay 23, 2018

A top Republican fundraiser has subpoenaed the Associated Press for information about the source of hacked emails that formed the basis of recent reports about him, people familiar with the matter tell Politico.

The AP has received the subpoena from Elliott Broidy — the subject of several recent articles about his efforts to lobby President Donald Trump and the U.S. government to adopt a hard-line stance against the Persian Gulf state of Qatar –and is planning to resist it, according to the outlet’s director of media relations, Lauren Easton.

