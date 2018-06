If the Federal Communications Commission agrees, another regional TV station owner, Gray TV will become a national powerplayer. Gray, based in Atlanta, said it has completed a more than three and a half billion dollar deal with Raycom to become the third biggest owner of local TV stations in America.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/gray-television-to-buy-raycom-media-in-3-65-billion-deal/