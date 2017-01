Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/greeces-best-selling-daily-newspaper-to-close-due-to-debts/

Two historic Greek newspapers, including the country’s best-selling daily, will cease publication, the debt-ridden Lambrakis Press Group announced on Saturday.

“To Vima weekly and Ta Nea daily are forced to cease their publication within days due to financial reasons,” the company said in a statement.