GroupM Tells Publishers They Don’t Have to Sign GDPR Contract Update
GroupM has told publishers that they don’t have to sign its Data Protection Addendum if they are willing to join the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s proposed framework or provide the agency group with other evidence of their compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation.
The media agency group’s data privacy officer and global general counsel representatives attended a meeting last week in London with about 50 publishing executives across 25 media brands.
