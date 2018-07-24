News Newsletter News 

Guardian Media Group Digital Revenues Outstrip Print for First Time

Jim Waterson | GuardianJuly 24, 2018

The Guardian’s parent company now earns more money from its digital operations than from its print newspapers for the first time in its history, aided by increased support from readers making online contributions.

Guardian Media Group (GMG), which also owns the Observer, said it had a total of 570,000 members who give regular financial support to the organization, up from 500,000 at the end of last year.

