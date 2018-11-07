Guardian News & Media Announces Launch of Guardian Voice Lab
Guardian News & Media is pleased to announce the launch of Guardian Voice Lab – an in-house team dedicated to experimenting with storytelling and delivering journalism through smart speakers and interactive audio.
A small multidisciplinary team will work closely with the wider Guardian newsroom and product teams to create and test innovative ways to deliver ground-breaking audio journalism from The Guardian, using the Google Assistant platform.
