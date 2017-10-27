Guardian Reaches Milestone of 500,000 Regular Paying Supporters
The Guardian today announces it now has 500,000 regular paying supporters – made up of members and subscribers in more than 100 countries who make regular financial contributions to the publication.
The Guardian has more than doubled its regular paying supporter base in the past 12 months. Approximately 80% of these supporters take digital subscriptions or memberships, with the remaining 20% subscribing to Guardian News and Media’s (GNM) print publications.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: