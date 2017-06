Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/guardian-to-go-tabloid-as-it-abandons-berliner-presses-in-print-deal-with-trinity-mirror/

The Guardian newspaper will soon abandon its European-style “Berliner” print format and go tabloid to help stem heavy losses.

It is understood that an agreement to outsource printing to Trinity Mirror could be announced as soon as this week, although senior sources said it was not yet completely finalized.