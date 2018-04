When I was a reporter then an editor at the LA Times, among the most upsetting periods in the newsroom were the occasional leaks of salary data. It always showed wide gaps in pay even among veterans and lower salaries across the board for women and people of color.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/guild-at-la-times-learns-harsh-reality-of-the-pay-gap/