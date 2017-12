Distrust of the news media didn’t start with Donald Trump, but he has amplified and stoked those doubts like no American president before him. Trump is also not the first politician to discredit any negative reporting on him, but his effort to undermine a shared understanding of facts conveyed in fair, vetted reporting takes a page from the playbooks of authoritarians in China, Cuba, Russia and Venezuela.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/half-of-america-thinks-the-news-media-is-making-it-up/