Politico Europe’s paid subscriptions now account for just under half of its overall revenue, up from 30 percent in 2016, with the rest coming from advertising and events, according to the publisher. That puts it in line to match the mix of Politico’s U.S. business.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/half-of-politico-europes-revenues-come-from-paid-subscriptions/