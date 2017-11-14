News Newsletter News 

Harvard Experiment Finds Large Effects from Small News Outlets

Jason Alcorn | MediaShift November 14, 2017

Even small publishers have a large effect on the national discourse, according to a new paper published in Science on the effects of news. “Exposure to the news media,” the study states, “causes Americans to take public stands on specific issues, join national policy conversations, and express themselves publicly.”

The research aims to quantify the effect of news media. Put in terms that are increasingly common when talking about journalism: What is the impact of news organizations?

