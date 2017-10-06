Harvey Weinstein Threatens to Sue New York Times Over Harassment Story
Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday threatened to sue the New York Times after it reported that he had been the target of sexual harassment complaints.
After an initial statement in which Weinstein apologized for his behavior, his attorney Charles J. Harder subsequently put out a statement saying the newspaper’s story was defamatory because it relied on “mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report.”
