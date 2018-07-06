Hearst UK Introduces New Metric to Prove Branded Content Works

Hearst UK has introduced a branded content metric combining dwell time and scroll depth. The metric, dubbed Engaged View Rate, calculates a score once audiences have spent a minimum of 30 seconds on the page and reached a scroll depth of at least 75 percent.

“We were confident that a combination of both dwell time and scroll depth showed that readers were engaged,” said Ali Gray, head of digital content studio, Hearst UK, adding that taking singular metrics like time as a proxy for quality is skewed.