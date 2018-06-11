Hearst UK Refocuses Its On-Site Video Strategy

Since October, Hearst UK has focused on growing video views and revenue on its site, rather than catering to the ever-changing whims of social platforms.

Hearst UK has a video editor for Good Housekeeping and Cosmopolitan, and since last year, it has hired an additional three video editors for a centralized video team. Investing more time and energy in creating original video led to a refocus on distributing on Hearst’s own platforms.