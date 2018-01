The publisher of the Boston Herald earned nearly $1 million in the 12 months leading up to the newspaper’s Dec. 8 bankruptcy filing. Documents filed this week in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware show that Patrick Purcell was paid $970,000 during the preceding 12-month period. The total includes reimbursements for a golf-club membership and use of a company vehicle.

