Here are the Results of the First Two Rounds of Google’s European Digital News Innovation Fund

On the heels of announcing another $24 million in funding to support 107 journalism projects across Europe in the third round of its Digital News Initiative, Google also released a report detailing the results from the first two rounds of the program.

Google launched the DNI in 2015 and through the first two rounds of the fund it handed out more than $58 million in funding to 252 projects. There were more than 3,000 applications and Google offered interviews to 748 applicants. (Former Nieman Fellow Ludovic Blecher leads the innovation fund.)