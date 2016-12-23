Here’s A Fabulous 2016 Charitable Donation Idea: Saving Journalism
Like & Share E&P:
There is a long list of important causes worthy of your charitable contributions this time of year, but I’d rank saving the future of journalism pretty high on mine. I spent some time this week speaking to several folks that would never refer to themselves as saviors, but are all playing a part in building a more solid foundation for journalism’s future. And not surprisingly, money is a critical part of the equation.Read More