Here’s How American Fact-Checkers are Covering the Midterm Elections
It’s not 2016. But fact-checking the lead up to the United States’ midterm elections on Tuesday hasn’t been easy, either.
According to The Washington Post Fact Checker, at least seven Republican politicians have misused one of its fact checks about preexisting conditions on the campaign trail. American fact-checkers have been stretched thin in their effort to monitor President Donald Trump’s press appearances, rallies and tweets.
