Here’s How Arc’s Cautious Quest to Become the Go-To Publishing System for News Organizations is Going
Arc, The Washington Post’s publishing software, continues its slow march towards becoming the go-to content management system for news organizations, from modest alt-weeklies to multi-paper chains.
This week, the Philadelphia Media Network announced that it would be moving to Arc for all of Philly.com’s publishing needs, working directly with the Post team to test new Arc tools and features throughout the year-long transition process.
