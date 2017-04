Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/heres-how-local-newsrooms-can-collaborate-on-big-projects/

Journalists, as competitive and scoop-seeking as we are, have started doing something uncharacteristic. More and more, we’re working together.

Those partnerships have resulted in big impact and big rewards, including a few Pulitzer Prizes. That happened again in 2017. And this year, one of those collaborations included a local newsroom.