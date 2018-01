On Saturday, Jan. 14, a Twitter account purporting to be that of John McAfee, the outlandish founder of cybersecurity firm McAfee, shared a bit of investment advice. “Coin of the day,” the account tweeted, promoting GVT, a new digital coin that had started trading in the fall of 2017.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/heres-how-scammers-are-using-fake-news-to-screw-with-bitcoin-investors/