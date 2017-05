Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/heres-how-this-norwegian-publisher-built-a-successful-digital-subscription-model-for-local-news/

Three years ago, the Norwegian publisher Amedia, which owns 62 local and regional outlets across the country, introduced a digital subscription strategy, starting with a universal login system across all its newspapers’ platforms it called aID.