Here’s Why Fighting Fake News is Harder on WhatsApp Than on Facebook

Facebook’s little brother has a fake news problem — and nobody really knows how to solve it.

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform that hit 1 billion daily users this summer, has been a breeding ground for misinformation in recent months, fact-checkers say. From fake news about last month’s election in Germany and this week’s Catalan independence vote, to rumors about storms in sub-Saharan Africa and fake kidnapping schemes in Brazil, hoaxes are spreading like wildfire in private groups on the platform.