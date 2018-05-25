High Hopes Dashed — Why The Salt Lake Tribune Fell So Far So Fast

When the Huntsman family bought The Salt Lake Tribune in April 2016, rescuing it from Digital First Media ownership, the more secular of the city’s two newspapers seemed to have gained nothing less than a new lease on life.

Patriarch, billionaire Jon Huntsman Sr., who had long wanted to buy the Tribune, told the newspaper’s staff in a visit as the deal closed that the family was prepared to devote money and work “for five, 10, 15 years bringing back the great Salt Lake Tribune of yesterday.”