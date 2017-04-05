Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/highlighting-voter-indecision-how-reuters-is-covering-the-french-presidential-elections/

Given the hightened international interest in the upcoming French presidential elections, Reuters has taken a new approach to covering the election campaign and the vote, compared to its usual process.

After observing the electoral “shock” generated by the results of the EU referendum in the United Kingdom in June 2016, and the US presidential elections in November 2016, the newswire is being cautious of reporting the results of opinion polls, as well as making focused efforts to identify voting trends early on, Andrew Callus, Reuters bureau chief in France, told Journalism.co.uk.