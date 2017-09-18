Hillary Clinton and Journalism’s Failures
I wish I could talk with Hillary Clinton in front of a journalism class, for she is a witness to — and victim of — journalism’s failures. Journalism as an institution largely refuses to examine its derelictions — which itself is a failing of the field. In What Happened, Clinton tries to teach us lessons. What did we do wrong? Let her count the ways.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
2 thoughts on “Hillary Clinton and Journalism’s Failures”
What baloney! Jeff might be qualified to teach journalism techniques but reasoned commentary isn’t his forte.
He presents a Hillary nobody can recognize.
Along with her slob of a hubby the Clintons have been an American disaster ranging from Bill’s partial repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act that unleashed bankers’ ability to spend depositors’ funds on market gambling to Hillary’s applause of the bayonet rape/murder of Muammar Gaddafi, the leader of Libya, Africa’s most advanced nation, to her war mongering against Russia.
Hillary is why Donald Trump is president.
Bernie Sanders was likely robbed of his nomination as the Democrat presidential nominee (think “Democrat super delegates”) or it’s likely he would be U.S. president.
Hillary is so unacceptable that Donald Trump won!
That’s What Happened.
News articles did not fail Hillary. Editors may have done that but Hillary was her own worst enemy and for the most part, the journalists did what they are supposed to do, report the news in an unbiased and impartial way. If readers can discern the political leaning of a journalist, something is wrong and it is not with the reader.
Hillary did not play to the various factions of her party nor did she travel as much as she might have to spots that were in danger of going to Trump. Trump. on the other hand, delivered himself to each and every faction of the far right, customizing his talks to each of those factions. Anyone could see he could not possibly deliver all those things but they voted for him anyway.
When a paper becomes so obviously left leaning OR right leaning, I feel it has failed its readers.
Kim Cool
Features Editor
Venice Gondolier Sun