Hillary Clinton and Journalism’s Failures

I wish I could talk with Hillary Clinton in front of a journalism class, for she is a witness to — and victim of — journalism’s failures. Journalism as an institution largely refuses to examine its derelictions — which itself is a failing of the field. In What Happened, Clinton tries to teach us lessons. What did we do wrong? Let her count the ways.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/hillary-clinton-and-journalisms-failures/