Hong Kong, In a Rare Move, Rejects a Visa Renewal for Financial Times Journalist 

Gerry Shih | The Washington PostOctober 5, 2018

HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities have denied a visa extension for a Financial Times journalist who hosted a controversial talk in August with a pro-independence activist, heightening concerns about the territory’s status as a free speech bastion and encroaching Chinese government influence.

The Financial Times said Friday that Hong Kong authorities rejected a work visa renewal application for Victor Mallet, its Asia news editor.

