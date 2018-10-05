Hong Kong, In a Rare Move, Rejects a Visa Renewal for Financial Times Journalist
HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities have denied a visa extension for a Financial Times journalist who hosted a controversial talk in August with a pro-independence activist, heightening concerns about the territory’s status as a free speech bastion and encroaching Chinese government influence.
The Financial Times said Friday that Hong Kong authorities rejected a work visa renewal application for Victor Mallet, its Asia news editor.
