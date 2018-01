Nearly half a million people are still without electricity more than four months after Hurricane Maria pummeled the tiny Caribbean island of Puerto Rico on Sept. 21. One of the biggest challenges for the entire island was the lack of functioning communications services, like cell phones and internet access.

